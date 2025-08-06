Bank of England (BoE) Meeting Preview: Job Market Holds the Key as 25 bps Cut Looms

Most Read: Gold's (XAU/USD) Whipsaw Price Action a Sign that Bulls are Back at the Table. $3400/oz Up Next?

The Bank of England's (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday, August 7, 2025, is an important moment for the UK economy. Everyone is watching closely for the BoE's decision on interest rates and updated economic forecasts.

The current Bank Rate is 4.25%, after cuts in February and May 2025. Most analysts and market predictions expect a 0.25% cut, bringing the rate down to 4.00%. This move would show the BoE continuing to take a more supportive approach to help the UK economy adjust to current challenges including the labor market.