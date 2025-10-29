Fed (FOMC) Meeting Preview: 25 Bps Cut Incoming, Implications for the US Dollar (DXY)

A decision to cut interest rates is primarily focused on the weakening job market, even though the economy's growth (GDP) was still strong at 3.8% last quarter. Policymakers seem willing to ignore inflation because they think the recent price hikes, mainly caused by new tariffs, won't last.

However, the Fed is still deeply divided. At least one official, likely Governor Miran, is expected to formally disagree with the decision, arguing for a larger 50 basis point (half-percent) rate cut. This sharp disagreement highlights a major split: some policymakers want to lower rates faster to prevent job losses, while others are worried that cutting too much will cause inflation to rise again.

The push for a deeper cut suggests that if the next report on the job market (whenever it finally comes out after the government shutdown) is very weak, the majority of the Fed could quickly agree to lower rates more aggressively than they are planning right now.