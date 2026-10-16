Fed and ECB: December rate hikes look increasingly likely

September’s US data showed that price pressures extend beyond rising energy costs. Core CPI inflation exceeded forecasts, with its annual rate increasing by 0.2 percentage points to 2.6%. Having stood at 2.5% at the beginning of the year, it shows little evidence of sustained progress towards lower inflation.

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures price index, paints a similar picture. Core PCE inflation remains close to its level at the start of the year, at 3%, above the corresponding CPI measure.