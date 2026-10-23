Fed and ECB: a pause before further tightening

Price pressures on both sides of the Atlantic remain too strong for central banks to declare victory. In the US, annual PCE inflation stood at 3.4% in August, while the core measure reached 3.0%. In the euro area, headline inflation rose to 3.8%, with core inflation at 2.5%.

The risk that higher energy costs will feed through to other goods and services continues to complicate the return to target. Meanwhile, relatively resilient economic activity reduces the likelihood that weaker demand alone will quickly contain inflation.

The forecasts presented in the source material point to annualised US GDP growth of 3.5% in the third quarter and quarterly growth of 0.3% in the euro area. Such readings would give policymakers additional room to maintain a restrictive stance.

