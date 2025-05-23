EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Weekly Timeframe Hints at Further Gains

The performance of the Euro has surprised me to say the least. This morning we saw traders fully price ECB rate cuts in April for the first time. This was followed by Morgan Stanley lowering the Euro area's 2025 GDP forecast to 0.8% vs prior forecast of 1.0% while also saying that they expect the ECB benchmark rate to reach 1.5% in December 2025 vs the prior forecast of June 2026.

It is no surprise then that the rally in EUR/USD has largely been driven by US Dollar weakness as was evident this week. Weak Euro Area data was once again ignored as the US Dollar continued its struggles.

The technicals are also painting an interesting picture so let's take a look.