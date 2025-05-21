Gold Price Analysis: Will XAU/USD Hold $3300 Support?

Israel is preparing a possible strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, multiple U.S. officials told CNN in a Tuesday report. Haven demand benefitted overnight as concerns rose over a potential wider conflict in the Middle East as a result.

Tensions appear to be on a knife edge following the report, as negotiations between the US and Israel rumble on. Officials told CNN that it’s not yet certain whether or not Israel will decide to ultimately act on its plans, adding that Israeli leaders are likely watching for how the U.S.-Iran deal evolves. The National Security Council, the Israeli Prime Minister’s office, and the Israeli Embassy in Washington did not confirm the reports when asked by CNN and Reuters.

If tension remains then Gold could continue to find support. Any indication that this may not come to fruition could have the opposite impact on Gold and see any safe haven buying temporarily come to a halt.

Gold prices continue to be the best gauge for market sentiment with the precious metal remaining extremely sensitive to any changes. This is likely to continue for now as a host of risks remain but they are slowly moving to the background.