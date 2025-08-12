EURUSD attempts to break 1.17, sees newfound strength from the US CPI report

After a rough month of July taking the most traded Major pair from 1.1830 highs to a 4-handle correction, the NFP report at the beginning of the month led a huge wave of higher mean-reversion – An end-July daily double top on the pair had brought fresh technical fuel to sell the Euro.



August 1st marked lows at 1.13915, with oversold daily levels and an over-extended US Dollar created a perfect recipe for consequential dip buying in EURUSD.

The pair is now trying to reach the 1.17 psychological level amid another fresh wave of US Dollar selling.



Positive data releases for the pair have worked towards bullish fundamentals, allowing fresh buying to take place.



This morning's US CPI in line report saw further pricing of FED cuts for the September meeting – with the Eurozone main policy rate staying put at 2% for the past two meetings, Markets expect rate differentials between the Euro and the US Dollar to converge further.



Euro buyers seem to discard the miss in the Eurozone consumer sentiment as Markets put more emphasis on the Dollar weakness theme.

For those who haven't seen, the mid-tier data release saw a weaker than expected 25.1 Eurozone ZEW Consumer sentiment vs 28.1 estimate.



Let's now turn to the EURUSD technicals to spot if buyers have enough strength to break the 1.17 handle amid the broader USD weakness.