Europe's Opening Bell: Risk assets gain as optimism over US-China trade deal rises

Markets were more optimistic that the US and China were prepared to negotiate a deal. This after Bloomberg News reported that Chinese Authorities were prepared to suspend its 125% tariff on some US imports.

US Futures also benefitted after Google's parent company Alphabet exceeded profit expectations and confirmed its AI investment plans, its shares jumped nearly 5% in after-hours trading, boosting other tech stocks as well.

European futures rose, with STXEc1 up 0.6% and FTSE futures increasing by 0.2%. Meanwhile, on Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 2% despite mixed corporate earnings.

On the FX front, the dollar, which had struggled in recent weeks due to tariff updates and shifts in investor confidence, stabilized at 1.1330 to the euro and 143.6 against the yen.

Currency Strength Chart, Strongest - Weakest: USD, AUD, CAD, GBP, NZD, EUR, CHF, JPY