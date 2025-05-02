Europe's Opening Bell: DAX eyes fresh all-time highs as improving risk appetite gains traction

Asian stocks hit their highest in over a month, and US stock futures rose on Friday after China revealed it is reviewing trade talks with the US, sparking hope that tariff tensions might ease.

Japanese stocks gained 1.1% after positive remarks from the country’s top trade negotiator.

The S&P 500 extended its winning streak to eight days, its longest since August, supported by optimism that trade conflicts are cooling after Trump announced historic tariffs on April 2. However, this optimism is being challenged as investors focus on the US jobs report due today, especially after weaker-than-expected earnings from Apple and Amazon.