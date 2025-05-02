OANDA Group
Europe's Opening Bell: DAX eyes fresh all-time highs as improving risk appetite gains traction

Zain Vawda
By  Zain Vawda

2 May 2025 at 08:09 UTC

Asian stocks hit their highest in over a month, and US stock futures rose on Friday after China revealed it is reviewing trade talks with the US, sparking hope that tariff tensions might ease.

Japanese stocks gained 1.1% after positive remarks from the country’s top trade negotiator.

The S&P 500 extended its winning streak to eight days, its longest since August, supported by optimism that trade conflicts are cooling after Trump announced historic tariffs on April 2. However, this optimism is being challenged as investors focus on the US jobs report due today, especially after weaker-than-expected earnings from Apple and Amazon.

Apple announced that it would cut its share buyback program and warned that tariffs could add as much as $900 million in costs this quarter.

European shares surged this morning on the US-China developments. Shell gained 2.3% despite a 28% drop in first-quarter profits, as it outperformed analyst predictions.

Standard Chartered rose 1.7% after reporting a 10% increase in quarterly profits.

Danske Bank climbed 3.9% as Denmark’s largest bank maintained its 2025 profit forecast and posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Airbus jumped 3.6%, beating quarterly estimates across the board and confirming its annual outlook.

On the FX front, the US dollar headed for a third straight weekly gain while the Yen hit a three-week low against the greenback.

EUR/USD rose 0.1% to 1.1299, moving away from a nearly three-week low. The Australian dollar gained 0.4% to 0.6396 to the greenback, while New Zealand's kiwi dollar increased 0.3% to 0.5827.

Currency Strength Chart, Strongest - Weakest: AUD, NZD, EUR, CAD, GBP, CHF, EUR, USD

Source: FinancialJuice

Gold prices have found some support at the 20-day MA and now trades back above the $3250/oz handle. For a full breakdown on Gold read Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold faces headwinds as risk appetite improves

Economic data releases

From a data standpoint, Euro Area PMI was released a short while ago and came in better than expected. However the print remains below 50 and remains in contraction territory.

Moving ahead and markets will focus on US data later in the day with a raft of high impact releases focusing on the US jobs market. The Fed is still gauging the impact of tariffs and thus will be hoping for a steady labour market.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar. (click to enlarge)

Chart of the day - DAX

From a technical standpoint. the DAX index has continued its advance breaching the key 22405 handle.

The overall improvement in sentiment continues to help global equities as risk appetite makes a steady comeback.

For now though, immediate resistance rests at 23212 before the 23471 handle comes into focus.

Any pullback now may find support at the confluence area at 22405 before the 21610 handle comes into focus.

DAX Daily Chart, May 2, 2025

Source: TradingView

