Europe Opening Bell: Japan and US Data Hit Sentiment, DAX Eyes 24000

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index declined 1.6 points in April, to 95.8, its lowest since October 2024. 6 of the 10 index components decreased, with expected business conditions having the most negative contribution.Over the last 4 months, the index has fallen 9.3 points, the sharpest drop since the 2020 pandemic.

At the same time, the share of small firms expecting better business conditions 6 months from now has plummeted 37 percentage points, to 15%, the lowest since October 2024.

In short, despite the US-China 90 day pause, businesses are getting more pessimistic rather than optimistic about the US economy.

Stocks went up in Taiwan, Australia, and South Korea, while they were volatile in Japan and dropped in China. Alibaba Group shares fell as much as 6.7% in Hong Kong after quarterly revenue disappointed.

Adding to the concerns of a global slowdown, Japan's economy shrank for the first time in a year, showing its weakness even before feeling the effects of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said he plans to meet with Scott Bessent next week to discuss currency issues he had previously talked about with the US treasury secretary.

All of the above appear to weigh on sentiment as we head into Friday's European session.