Europe Opening Bell: DAX Opens Positive, US Tech Stocks Rise, and Oil Prices Jump on Iran Sanctions

Asia's main stock index went up, driven by tech companies, as investors waited for earnings reports from big Chinese tech firms this week.

Regional tech stocks rose for a fourth straight day after Nvidia and AMD said they would sell chips to a Saudi AI company for a $10 billion data center project. Meanwhile, US stock futures stayed steady.

China's top tech giant, Tencent, will release earnings on Wednesday, followed by Alibaba on Thursday. These results could show how the two key firms are handling geopolitical challenges and whether Chinese tech stocks might continue their recovery.

Australia's wages grew more than expected in the first quarter, reflecting a tight job market boosted by increased public-sector hiring