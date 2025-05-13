Dow Jones Dip, S&P 500 & Nasdaq Rise After Inflation Data

Inflation in the US dropped to 2.3% in April 2025, the lowest level since February 2021, down from 2.4% in March and below predictions of 2.4%. Energy prices fell by 3.7%, a bigger drop than the 3.3% decline in March.

The CPI (MoM) went up by 0.2% in April, bouncing back from a 0.1% drop in March but below the expected 0.3% increase. Housing costs rose 0.3% and made up more than half of the total monthly rise.

Markets will be breathing a sigh of relief as price hike threats appear to be receding thanks in part to recent trade agreements. There is optimism that more trade agreements are on the way but for now we will have to wait and see.

The question on everyone's lips is what this means for the Federal Reserve and US monetary policy moving forward?