Dow Jones recovers, is this enough to bring back bullish momentum?

The ongoing rebound has been surprising to say the least, but buyers are now facing resistance at a confluence of the Thursday lows (around 44,100 CFD – 44,050 on actual index) and the 4H MA 200 (44,063).



Buyers will want to hold current levels and break above to maintain the short-term momentum to avoid the ongoing action continuing the lower highs formation that have started appearing.



RSI Momentum is not oversold anymore, leaving some flexibility for movement.



Watch for individual stock performances for names like Walmart, Costco or McDonalds (who are reporting their earnings on Wednesday) to spot if the appetite for Equities is widespread or lifted upwards by tech.



For now only Amazon is struggling.