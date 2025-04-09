Dow Jones (DJIA) technical outlook: Double bottom pattern as China retaliates

From a technical standpoint, the Dow Jones on a daily timeframe is consolidating at a key area of support.

The index is hovering around these levels for a third consecutive day with a breakout seemingly imminent.

The technicals do offer a sliver of hope as the four-hour chart below shows what appears to be a double bottom chart pattern. This hints at further upside potential for the pair moving forward.

However, given the impact of external factor, there is a chance that the double bottom pattern may not play out as intended.

Immediate resistance rests at 38000 before the 39000 handle and the psychological 40000 come into focus.

On the downside support has been found at 36600 with the next areas of support at 35700 and 35000.

Dow Jones (US30) Four-Hour (H4) Chart, April 9, 2025