Dow Jones (DJIA) Slips, S&P 500 Choppy Ahead of US Inflation Data. What Comes Next?

A U.S. tariff deadline on China, due to expire on Tuesday, is expected to be extended again as negotiations continue.President Trump has not yet approved an extension of the trade truce with China. If tariffs are reinstated, it could reignite the trade war between the two largest economies, which unsettled global markets earlier this year.

Such a move could lead markets back toward risk-off sentiment which could weigh on equity markets.

When asked about the deadline on Monday, Trump said, "We’ll see what happens," adding that his relationship with China's President Xi is strong.

As time runs out, Trump urged China on Sunday to buy four times more American soybeans, saying it would help lower the U.S. trade deficit with China.