Dow Jones at the brink of its all-time highs, will we see new highs this week?

Stock markets reopened after a prolonged holiday weekend with no major headlines disrupting the recent streak of red-hot bullish sentiment.

US President Trump is expected to begin sending formal letters to international counterparts, outlining his administration’s 10% tariff plans—or potentially higher—alongside trade deals that have been in development since the early months of his mandate.

Elsewhere, China has moved to restrict EU healthcare device imports, though this has done little to dent global market confidence, with most major indices trading in the green to start the week.

In the FX space, volatility may pick up ahead of interest rate decisions from the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, with both central banks under increased scrutiny amid diverging global monetary paths.

The US open is mixed, with indices hesitating as key technical levels come into play. Notably, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is now within 0.5% of its all-time highs, positioning this week as potentially pivotal for further upside momentum.

Let’s dive into a multi-timeframe analysis of the US 30 to identify potential headwinds and chart out the zones that could either cap the current rally or open the door to fresh record highs.