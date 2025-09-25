Dollar strength rattles global Markets: what to watch for the USD

The US Dollar has been rallying steadily since its pre-FOMC lows, with Powell’s not-so-dovish speech last week marking the start of a V-shape reversal from the sharp pre-meeting downfall.

Despite another appearance from the Fed Chair at a Rhode Island conference on Tuesday—where his strong emphasis on employment could have been read as a dovish catalyst—markets didn’t budge.

Instead, the DXY finished higher that day, signaling that markets already priced in Powell’s words and participants are now looking for something else.

The decisive move came from this morning's Jobless Claims beat, combined with even higher Q2 GDP, which markets saw as another reason to extend the Dollar’s buyback.

The greenback is up roughly 0.40% on the session, reclaiming a key pivotal level that had been holding back momentum.

Some technical aspects warrant signs of change in the previous trend. The question will now be whether the change will be more temporary or the start of a new trend.

The index’s double bottom, formed right ahead of last Wednesday’s FOMC meeting, is now acting as a solid base.

Layered onto this market backdrop is a strangely tense geopolitical environment.

Nothing major has erupted yet, but Eastern European nations continue to report threats from Russia, and US Secretary of War (precedingly Secretary of Defense) Pete Hegseth has convoked all generals for a meeting next week—no reason announced.

Whether this is an operational matter or a potential political headwind, it adds a layer of uncertainty that could further bolster dollar demand.

All in all, the US dollar rally is changing current market flows, and particularly when looking at the charts of the first three quarters, any higher continuation may continue rewire markets quite remarkably.

With some geopolitics quietly simmering and a few technical signs, one can expect lots of change going forward.