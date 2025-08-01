Dollar’s Rebound: Tactical Recovery or Structural Decline?

Despite this near-term strength, the underlying risks to the dollar are mounting. The probability is rising that the Federal Reserve will eventually bow to political pressure and deliver more aggressive rate cuts. This could lift inflation expectations and undermine the dollar’s relative appeal. The recent rise in EURUSD to 1.18 was driven primarily by USD weakness, rather than euro strength.

The root causes of the dollar’s fragility lie in Washington’s aggressive trade policy. The imposition of steep tariffs weakens the US growth premium, erodes trust in the dollar’s safe-haven status, and raises concerns about the greenback’s role as a global reserve currency. At the same time, President Trump’s escalating attacks on the Fed and its leadership increase fears of political interference in monetary policy.

Three additional rate cuts are expected starting in May 2026, following a likely change in Fed leadership. This could push EURUSD higher towards the 1.23–1.25 range in the months ahead. Should markets lose confidence in the Fed’s independence, the dollar’s depreciation could be significantly deeper.

On a purchasing power parity (PPP) basis, the dollar remains overvalued against the euro, which implies further downside potential for USD over the medium term. Although the ECB has voiced concerns about the euro’s appreciation, it has limited influence on the currency given that the rally is largely USD-driven rather than a result of eurozone fundamentals or policy divergence.