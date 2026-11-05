Democrats Take Congress, Putting Trump’s Fiscal Agenda to the Test

The Democrats’ victory in both chambers exceeded polling expectations and changes the balance of power for the final two years of Donald Trump’s term. The new majority can set the congressional agenda, chair committees and launch investigations into the administration. It also makes it harder for the White House to secure further tax cuts or push through changes to federal benefit programmes.

The legislative constraints run both ways. Most bills still face a 60-vote threshold to end debate in the Senate, and overriding a presidential veto requires a two-thirds majority in each chamber. Democrats can use popular proposals, such as measures to expand access to healthcare, to put political pressure on the White House. Turning those proposals into law will generally require compromise.