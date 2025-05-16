Crypto Market Today: Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Consolidation and Ripple (XRP/USD) Potential Breakout

The analysis in this article is a follow up from BTC/USD Analysis: Is Bitcoin a safe haven as market cap hits 2021 levels?

Bitcoin prices have entered another period of consolidation since Saturday May 10 but bulls have been able to keep the price above the key psychological 100000 mark. Is the rally running out of steam or is more upside possible?

Firstly we saw a similar period of consolidation around the 95000 handle before price exploded around $10,000 in a three-day span. This move higher followed about 11 days of consolidation. Markets usually see a more aggressive breakout the longer an asset consolidates, the question is will bulls or bears prevail?

There are always conflicting views and at times signs which support both a bullish and bearish scenario. Let us take a look at what some of those factors might be moving forward.