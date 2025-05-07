BTC/USD Analysis: Is Bitcoin a safe haven as market cap hits 2021 levels?

Bitcoin has enjoyed a rollercoaster ride over the past four months which largely mirrors the overall market dynamic. As usual the naysayers were once again in full voice as price dipped toward the 75000 mark in early April after markets dealt with the shock of US President Donald Trump's universal tariff announcement.

Since then however, Bitcoin has risen to a high of around 97900 a gain of around 30% from the early April lows. This at a time when risk assets have struggled and safe haven assets saw significant inflows. Is this another sign that markets are starting to see the world's largest crypto as a safe haven or diversification hedge against uncertainty? I believe it is, but many may disagree.

Looking ahead though and there are differing takes on where Bitcoin may be headed. I have been looking through some data from GlassNode and there are some interesting takeaways that paint an interesting picture. Let us break these down below.