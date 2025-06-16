Crude Oil News: WTI falls to $71.37 on muted Israel-Iran impact

Making reference to previous successes in brokering deals, albeit self-proclaimed, via a TruthSocial post, a general air of comparative optimism surrounds current conflicts, with oil pricing cooling from highs in today’s session.

Trump also commented further over the weekend, encouraging negotiations between the two nations.

With the recent rally underpinned by a risk to supply, a key development is that the Strait of Hormuz, part of Iran’s territorial waters, remains open as usual, helping pacify market fears. Some worry it could be obstructed, or even completely closed, amid an escalation in the current conflict.

In somewhat typical market fashion, geopolitical factors often introduce immediate volatility, but sustained price levels, either higher or lower, require actual change to market fundamentals to stick the landing.

Either way, the next few days remain crucial for ongoing negotiations and by extension, crude oil pricing.