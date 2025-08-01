Crazy Markets after the NFP release – Market wrap for the North American session - August 1

Log in to today's North American session recap for August 1, 2025.
All eyes were on the Non-Farm Payrolls number, with its release sending markets in all-around chaos.
You can check our post-release Market check right here.
Markets had been trading in paradise territory since the end of the Israel-Iran conflict, leading to a renewed uptrend in global Equity indices.
The reasons were more than valid: Earnings have been very strong, sentiment relative to tariffs and their outcomes got uplifted (with the pricing in of many US trade deals) and data kept surprising to the upside.
However, there had been some cracks in the past week, with a powerful sell-the-news reactions to Trade Deals, a strong rally in the USD which has left some Participants behind, and the Dow Jones faking out on its all-time highs – a bizarre sign for the backbone of the US Economy.
This, combined with continued all-time highs provided a recipe for a volatile session – All majors are up against the USD (after its ceaseless rally this week) and Equities are down between 1.30% (Dow Jones) to 2.85% for the EuroStoxx.
Daily Cross-Asset performance
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, August 1, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Pure risk-off session like Markets haven't seen in a while – Gold and Bonds up while everything else is down.
Metals actually offer a decent picture of what can be seen as diversification from other regular asset classes, with most typically traded metals up on the session (they also had a very rough week all around).
Ethereum and Nasdaq are the particularly strong losers of today's session. Next week should be very volatile.
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
Currency Performance, August 1 – Source: OANDA Labs
The JPY is easily the largest winner of the day, up 2.30% against the Greenback!
The latter on the other hand got hammered from the weaker US Data. Risk-Currencies also did not perform very well due to the risk-off session.
The Euro notably saw a strong relief rally (up 1.35% vs the USD today).
Earnings Season: Who is releasing their numbers on Monday
Earnings Calendar for August 4th – Source: Nasdaq.com
There's no big names except for Palantir and BioNTech on Monday.
A look at Economic data releasing in Monday's session
Except for the Caixin Services PMI data (for China) and the New-Zealand PMIs, the Market will mostly focus on the consequences of today's NFP release.
Expect high volatility throughout Monday and next week.
Safe Trades and good weekend!
