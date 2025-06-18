BTC and ETH outlook as Crypto Markets hold tight throughout anxious sentiment

Cryptocurrency markets are holding tight despite anxious and volatile conditions.
Bitcoin is trading in a volatile range but still consolidating above the 100,000 Key mark, and Ethereum, which attempted a breakout last week, saw this attempt rejected and is now back to its initial range.
New highs are tough to attain for risk-assets as the Market tone gets more pessimistic, however, one of the first uses for cryptocurrencies is a hedge against fiat currencies that get thrown around amid geopolitical turmoil – Something to keep in check if anything major materializes.
The total market cap for cryptocurrencies is holding above $3 Trillion – Keep this in check to spot any major outflows. The Total market cap came shy of $3.5T as Bitcoin hit its last record highs of $112,000, but still hasn't broken the $3.70T record hit in December 2024.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and ETH/BTC 4H Charts
Bitcoin 4H Chart
Bitcoin has seen some quite volatile moves with major selloffs and rallies within the 100,000 to 110,000 range – Staying around this mark consolidates prices as more volume is traded at these levels.
Monday's attempt to retest the high of the range got met with a sharp reversal in sentiment. The largest cryptocurrency is now hanging around its 4H 200-period Moving average, right now at 104,870 as markets brace for the upcoming FOMC Rate Decision.
As a non interest-yielding asset, a cut would be beneficial to the risk-asset, although the FED is largely expected to maintain current rates for this meeting.
ETF inflows are still positive though not as strong as they were earlier in 2025 – The consistency of inflows is also assisting Bitcoin to stay bid.
Ethereum 4H Chart
ETH is stalling at the low of its range, and buyers are looking to hold the 2,500 key mark, which the 4H MA 200 is acting as immediate support for. Prices are still consolidating in a $400 range with lows between $2,400 and highs closer to $2,800.
The second largest cryptocurrency had failed to hold what is now the immediate 2,750 resistance zone as the more anxious mood weighed on the buying flows, preventing the breakout attempt.
Any break below the Major Support 1 zone (2,385 to 2,425) would point toward a retest of the Early May levels closer to the $2,000 milestone.
On the other hand, if buyers manage to sustain the current prices, a strong return to the 2,600 Pivot zone and a break of the 4H 50-period moving average ($2,621) would demand even more strength to break the immediate resistance zone and revisit early June highs – Still a possibility as Bitcoin holds above 100,000.
To resume the bullish trend, the level to breach is $2,880; any major move mirroring the May upward shift would point at $3,440. Bulls would have to step in heavily to achieve this outcome.
ETH/BTC Line Chart
ETH/BTC hasn't had the occasion to break out from its current consolidation range. A descent upmove in Ethereum prices would be required to regain late 2024 levels with highs close to 0.04.
The all-time highs for the spread are closer to 0.14, though even going back to 0.04 would give significant relative strength to the Ether and other altcoins.
Safe Trades!
