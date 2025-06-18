BTC and ETH outlook as Crypto Markets hold tight throughout anxious sentiment

ETH is stalling at the low of its range, and buyers are looking to hold the 2,500 key mark, which the 4H MA 200 is acting as immediate support for. Prices are still consolidating in a $400 range with lows between $2,400 and highs closer to $2,800.

The second largest cryptocurrency had failed to hold what is now the immediate 2,750 resistance zone as the more anxious mood weighed on the buying flows, preventing the breakout attempt.

Any break below the Major Support 1 zone (2,385 to 2,425) would point toward a retest of the Early May levels closer to the $2,000 milestone.

On the other hand, if buyers manage to sustain the current prices, a strong return to the 2,600 Pivot zone and a break of the 4H 50-period moving average ($2,621) would demand even more strength to break the immediate resistance zone and revisit early June highs – Still a possibility as Bitcoin holds above 100,000.

To resume the bullish trend, the level to breach is $2,880; any major move mirroring the May upward shift would point at $3,440. Bulls would have to step in heavily to achieve this outcome.