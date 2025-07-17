Breaking News: US retail sales rises by 0.6% M/M in June vs 0.1% expected

Breaking: US retail sales rose to $720.1 billion in June 2025, up 0.6% from the previous month and beating expectations by +0.5%. Year-over-year, US retail rose 3.9% in June 2025, beating expectations by +0.3%.

Otherwise, US retail sales were revised to -0.9% MoM in May.

Key takeaway: Consumer spending in June was stronger than expected, and importantly, bucks the two-month trend of decreasing retail sales numbers.