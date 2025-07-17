Breaking News: US retail sales rises by 0.6% M/M in June vs 0.1% expected

- US Retail Sales June (MoM): 0.6% vs 0.1% expected, beat of +0.5%
- US Retail Sales June (YoY): 3.9% vs 3.6% expected, beat of +0.3%
- US Retail Sales Control Group June (MoM): 0.5% vs 0.3% expected, beat of +0.2%
- US Retail Sales ex. Gas/Autos June (MoM): 0.6% vs 0.1% expected, beat of +0.5%
- US Retail Sales ex. Autos June (MoM): 0.5% vs. 0.3% expected, beat of +0.2%
US Retail Sales Report (June 2025):
Breaking: US retail sales rose to $720.1 billion in June 2025, up 0.6% from the previous month and beating expectations by +0.5%. Year-over-year, US retail rose 3.9% in June 2025, beating expectations by +0.3%.
Otherwise, US retail sales were revised to -0.9% MoM in May.
Key takeaway: Consumer spending in June was stronger than expected, and importantly, bucks the two-month trend of decreasing retail sales numbers.
"Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for June 2025, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $720.1 billion, up 0.6 percent (±0.5 percent) from the previous month, and up 3.9 percent (±0.5 percent) from June 2024. Total sales for the April 2025 through June 2025 period were up 4.1 percent (±0.4 percent) from the same period a year ago. The April 2025 to May 2025 percent change was unrevised from down 0.9 percent (±0.2 percent)"
US Retail Sales Report June, United States Census Bereau 17/07/2025
Market reaction
In the minutes following the release, EUR/USD has risen by +0.10%, GBP/USD by +0.08%, while USD/JPY has fallen by -0.10%.
