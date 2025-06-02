Breaking News: U.S. Manufacturing Slump Worsens in May, Dow Jones (DJIA) Steady

The report adds further pressure on the US economy which is already facing growth questions as tariff debates continue to rumble on and the US-China relationship has come under renewed strain following what seemed to be a breakthrough in discussions.

This weekend saw accusations from both sides that they have not adhered to terms of an interim 90-day deal struck thanks to recent dialogue.

The renewed tension has been reflected in markets with a risk off tone dominating the start of the week and month as market participants continue to wait for clarity regarding trade deals. This morning we heard from US Deputy Treasury Secretary Faulkender who said: “I think we will see deals before July 9th, Some trade deals should be imminent.”

If trade deals are imminent and an announcement comes this week it could help improve overall sentiment which has faced growing challenges of late.

For the full ISM report, click here: https://www.ismworld.org/supply-management-news-and-reports/reports/ism-report-on-business/pmi/may/