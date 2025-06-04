Breaking News: Bank of Canada Leaves Interest Rate at 2.75%, USD/CAD Steady

Bank of Canada Governor Macklem went further stating that the recent further increases in US tariffs on steel and aluminum underline the unpredictability of US trade policy.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem stated that the Governing Council sees the potential need for a future rate cut if the economy weakens under the pressure of tariffs and if inflationary cost pressures are kept in check. While inflation has shown some unusual volatility, core measures indicate that underlying inflation may be stronger than initially expected.

Macklem noted that it is still too early to observe the direct impact of retaliatory tariffs on consumer price data. He also highlighted that businesses are signaling plans to scale back hiring, and while spending by Canadian households and businesses has shown some resilience, caution is likely to persist.

The Governor reiterated that the Governing Council is currently taking a less forward-looking approach than usual.