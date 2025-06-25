Bitcoin dazzling recovery from War fear takes it back to its Range highs

The world’s leading cryptocurrency has demonstrated notable resilience in a week marked by geopolitical tensions and choppy risk sentiment.
While traditional risk assets experienced volatile swings—gapping both higher and lower as headlines on the Israel-Iran conflict evolved—Bitcoin held its ground.
A key signal of market resilience often comes at moments of maximum fear, when price action resists breaking key levels despite worsening headlines. That was precisely the case for Bitcoin.
After peaking at a new all-time high of $112,030 in May, BTC pulled back, retesting the psychological $100,000 level.
During the weekend escalation—when the US launched strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure—Bitcoin briefly dipped below this threshold, touching $99,000.
Yet, despite the prevailing pessimism, sellers failed to hold below the $100,000 mark.
This failed breakdown was followed by a decisive rebound, as markets began shifting away from war-driven fear. Bitcoin has since reclaimed the upper end of its recent range, indicating renewed bullish momentum.
Let’s dive into the charts—from the weekly to the intraday timeframes—to better understand the current technical setup and what's the market picture for the leading Crypto.
Bitcoin Weekly Chart – Prior indecision met with a sharp response
The previous weekly candles formed long-wicked doji patterns, signaling indecision and hesitation near all-time highs. This week, however, has kicked off on a more constructive note.
From a candlestick perspective, a weekly close near the highs—especially with a breakout above the recent range—would confirm renewed bullish momentum. Until then, strength is cautiously maintained.
That said, weekly momentum indicators remain in overbought territory, increasing the likelihood of consolidation—an outcome already visible on the lower timeframes.
Bitcoin Daily Chart – Bullish sentiment supported by Daily 50-MA
Bitcoin is printing its third consecutive bullish daily candle, reinforcing the prevailing risk-on sentiment across markets.
The 50-day moving average—previously used as resistance for the February pullback—is now acting as support, strengthening the current technical outlook.
Meanwhile, RSI momentum remains near neutral but has shown a clear reluctance to drift into oversold territory.
This suggests buyers continue to defend the $100,000 level effectively. A deeper correction below this threshold appears unlikely unless a new and unexpected bearish catalyst emerges for the crypto space.
Bitcoin 4H Chart – Breaking out of the War Descending Channel
On this intra-day timeframe, we get a better view of the prevailing consolidation that is taking Bitcoin to test its highs.
Prices had been forming a descending channel as sentiment started to worsen, however sellers could not maintain the bearish momentum.
A rebound on the daily main support led to a breakout of the channel, with buyers now pushing above the pivot in confluence with the 200-period 4H Moving Average which only caught up to the uptrend.
Momentum is not yet overbought, which leaves some space for movement.
One test for buyer strength will be breaching the 110,000 key mark – a failure to break and hold above this level points to higher chances of maintaining within the 100,000 to 110,000 range.
Key levels to hold on your intra-day charts:
- 99,000 to 100,000 Main Support
- 102,000 to 103,000 intermediate support
- 106,000 Pivot Zone & 4H MA 200 (immediate support)
- 112,000 Key ATH Resistance
- 109,000 to 110,000 Intermediate Resistance
- 115,000 - 117,000 Potential Resistance (Fibonacci Extension of past move)
Safe Trades!
