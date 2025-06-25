Bitcoin dazzling recovery from War fear takes it back to its Range highs

The world’s leading cryptocurrency has demonstrated notable resilience in a week marked by geopolitical tensions and choppy risk sentiment.

While traditional risk assets experienced volatile swings—gapping both higher and lower as headlines on the Israel-Iran conflict evolved—Bitcoin held its ground.

A key signal of market resilience often comes at moments of maximum fear, when price action resists breaking key levels despite worsening headlines. That was precisely the case for Bitcoin.

After peaking at a new all-time high of $112,030 in May, BTC pulled back, retesting the psychological $100,000 level.

During the weekend escalation—when the US launched strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure—Bitcoin briefly dipped below this threshold, touching $99,000.

Yet, despite the prevailing pessimism, sellers failed to hold below the $100,000 mark.

This failed breakdown was followed by a decisive rebound, as markets began shifting away from war-driven fear. Bitcoin has since reclaimed the upper end of its recent range, indicating renewed bullish momentum.

Let’s dive into the charts—from the weekly to the intraday timeframes—to better understand the current technical setup and what's the market picture for the leading Crypto.