Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Outlook: Triangle Breakout Could Lead Bitcoin to 126200

Bitcoin did break below the 50 neutral level on the RSI period 14 yesterday before breaking back above immediately which could be a sign that momentum remains with the bulls.

Looking for potential targets following a triangle breakout, traders typically use a simple method to set a price target:

Measure the Base: Find the widest part of the triangle. This is the vertical distance between the highest and lowest points at the beginning of the triangle formation. Project from Breakout:

For an upside breakout (price breaks above the top trendline): Take the measured height of the triangle's base and add it to the price level where the breakout occurred.

For a downside breakout (price breaks below the bottom trendline): Take the measured height of the triangle's base and subtract it from the price level where the breakout occurred.

This projected price is your potential target. It's important to also look for increased trading volume to confirm the breakout and consider placing a stop-loss order to manage risk in case of a false breakout.

With this in mind, a potential target rests around the 126200 handle.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart, July 22, 2025