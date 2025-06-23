Bitcoin back above $100,000 on muted US-Iran reaction, US equities rally

With reports of US airstrikes on Iran nuclear facilities emerging on Sunday, crypto markets declined sharply amid rising geopolitical tensions, hurting demand for speculative digital assets.

Despite falling to monthly lows over the weekend, and crucially below the key level of $100,000, Bitcoin has found support early in today’s session, trading +0.32% higher at around ~$101,319.

US equities also trade higher, with the Dow Jones 30 rallying by +0.16, the Nasdaq 100 by +0.10%, and the S&P 500 by 0.26% respectively.