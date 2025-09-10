AUD/USD Technical: Further Aussie rally towards major resistance, supported by firmer China core inflation

China is a key trading partner of Australia, where a higher consumer demand from China on Australia’s raw minerals products is likely to exert upside pressure on the Aussie dollar.

Despite the weaker-than-expected headline China’s consumer prices (CPI) that dropped to -0.4% y/y in August from a flat reading in July, and missing forecasts of a -0.2% y/y fall, the core CPI (excluding food and energy) has improved to a further positive reading of 0.9% y/y in August from 0.8% y/y in July,

Overall, the core CPI trend in China has trended higher over the past six months, since the February 2025 print of -0.1% year-over-year. Interestingly, the long-term movement (monthly chart) of the AUD/USD has a direct correlation with the trend of China’s core CPI (see Fig. 2).

China’s improving core CPI trend is likely to lift consumer confidence, which has remained subdued since the post-COVID period and the property market downturn. A recovery in sentiment could drive stronger demand for Australia’s raw minerals, creating a positive feedback loop that supports further strength in the Aussie dollar.

Let’s now decipher the short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days) of the AUD/USD and its key levels to watch from a technical analysis perspective.