AUDUSD holds key support after RBA Minutes – Watching for channel re-entry on dollar weakness

Most majors have appreciated the latest bout of dovishness from the FED Speakers as they entered the blackout period (2 weeks before FED Meeting where they can't mention Monetary Policy).



The Dollar Index has fell below the 98.00 level, key barometer for appetite after having failed to even reach 99.00 on the July USD run-up. This allowed AUDUSD to find some form of bottom before markets see more data.



The Australian Dollar had actually held pretty strong compared to its neighbor NZD for example, after holding their rates at the July 8th Meeting, before Markets saw disappointing Jobs data the week after and decided to still sell the Aussie.



As a matter of fact, the RBA Minutes got published overnight (You can access them right here), mentioning some important factors to consider:



The first being how the Royal Bank of Australia wants to keep the cuts gradual ("3 out of 4 meeting is too much"), global outlooks are not as bad as expected, Job Market hasn't loosened as much as expected and still looking to measure if the Mon. Policy is restrictive as they don't want it to become too loose.



Except for a comment on subdued GDP that could be hurt further by tariffs, the overall comments are surprisingly hawkish – the Australian Cut cycle might not be as smooth as market had previously priced.