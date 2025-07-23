Asia midday: Asia stocks rally on US-Japan trade deal; Nikkei hits 12-month high, WTI extends decline (Chart of the day)

After the horrendous plunge of -17% seen in two days from 23 June to 25 June, the West Texas crude has been trading within a sideways range configuration. Several technical elements now suggest a potential bearish breakdown from the 4-week range.

The price actions of West Texas crude oil have traded below its 20-day moving average for the fourth consecutive session after a bearish reaction from its key 200-day moving average on last Friday, 18 July.

In addition, the hourly RSI momentum indicator has been capped below by a parallel descending trendline resistance in place since 18 July, which indicates the lack of bullish momentum.

Watch the US$67.40 key short-term pivotal resistance (also the 20-day moving average). A break below the range support of US$65.20 triggers the bearish breakdown to expose the next intermediate support at US$62.75 (see Fig 2).

On the other hand, a clearance above US$67.40 negates the bearish tone to retest the range resistance at US$68.50/69.15 (also the 200-day moving average).