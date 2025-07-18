Nikkei 225 Forecast: Start of new medium-term bullish trend amid rising JGB yields

There are still supportive fundamental elements that can support further potential upside in the Nikkei 225 despite the ongoing rise in the longer-term JGB yields.

The Citigroup Economic Surprise Index for Japan has been on a steady increase since the 30 June 2025 reading of -8.20 to hit a recent level of 16.90 on Thursday, 17 July. The index is the sum of the difference between the actual value of various economic data and their consensus forecast. If the index is greater than zero and rising, it means that the overall economic performance in Japan is generally better than expected, which in turn, supports a potential strengthening in the Nikkei 225 (see Fig 2).

Secondly, the Japanese stock market has seen the steepest analysts’ earnings upgrades on average since 27 June, versus other regions (US, UK, Europe). Japan’s Citigroup Earnings Revision Index has risen significantly from 27 June’s print of -0.33 to the current level of 0.19 as of 11 July, another potential tailwind to support a bullish Nikkei 225 (see Fig 3).