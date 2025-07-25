Asia midday: Asia stock markets pull back as USD rebounds, Hang Seng Index (Chart of the day)

The price actions of the Hong Kong 33 CFD Index (a proxy of the Hang Seng Index futures) have rallied as expected. Recap our previous Chart of the day – Start of a potential impulsive bullish sequence for Hang Seng Index.

The two weeks of advancement have hit the upper boundary of a major ascending channel from the January 2024 low, now acting as an intermediate resistance at 25,750. The hourly RSI momentum indicator has just staged a bearish breakdown below a parallel ascending support from 19 June.

These observations suggest that bullish momentum has waned, and the Hong Kong 33 CFD Index is likely to stage a potential imminent minor corrective decline to retrace some of the gains seen from the prior rally from the 4 July 2025 low to the 24 July 2025 high (see Fig 2).

Watch the 25,750 key short-term pivotal resistance, and a break below 25,260 may reinforce the minor corrective decline sequence on the Hong Kong 33 CFD Index to expose the next intermediate support at 24,940/850.

On the flipside, a clearance above 25,750 revives the bullish tone for the continuation of the bullish impulsive up move sequence to seek out the next intermediate resistance at 26,030/26,220 (Fibonacci extension and medium-term swing high areas of 20/26 October 2021).