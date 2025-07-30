Apple Inc. (AAPL) Earnings Preview: Navigating Growth, Tariffs, and AI Innovation

To provide context for the upcoming report, Apple's performance in the fiscal second quarter of 2025 (ended March 29, 2025) serves as a benchmark:

Revenue: $95.4 billion, reflecting a 5% year-over-year increase and landing at the high end of the company's guidance range.

Diluted EPS: $1.65, an 8% year-over-year increase, setting a new March quarter record and surpassing analyst consensus estimates which ranged from $1.61 to $1.63.

Services Revenue: Achieved an all-time high of $26.6 billion, demonstrating robust 12% year-over-year growth.

Gross Margin: Reported at 47.1%.

Apple’s expected gross margin for Q3 FY25 (45.5%-46.5%) is slightly lower than Q2 FY25 (47.1%) due to a $900 million tariff impact. This shows that geopolitical trade tensions are now directly affecting Apple’s profitability.

The company is absorbing these extra costs, which is reducing its margins. This highlights the challenge Apple faces in keeping its high profits in a complicated global trade environment and emphasizes the importance of its efforts to diversify its supply chain.