Apple (AAPL) Technical: Toppish below 200-day MA as underperformance persists

Apple’s pivotal announcement of its flagship Apple Intelligence on 10 June 2024 during WWDC 2024, which propelled a rally of 35% on its share price to hit a fresh all-time high of 259.47 on 26 December 2024.

Since this AI milestone, Apple has lost its shine among traders and investors, as it has not been transparent about its AI strategy, while its competitors have announced concrete plans for new AI-centred data centres and devices.

