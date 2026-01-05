An Explosive Start to 2026 – North American Session Market Wrap for January 5

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for January 5 (2026!)

Today marks the official beginning of 2026 trading as most traders return to their desks.

The weekend began with a geopolitical shocker as the US officially captured Nicolas Maduro on Saturday, igniting explosive debates among economists, politicians, and market participants.

After a positive weekly open for the US Dollar, flows quickly turned toward broad selling against virtually every other asset class.

We are witnessing another wave of the Everything Rally in today's session to start the year with the Dow Jones leads US Indexes higher.

However, when looking across stocks, currencies, and cryptos, the Canadian Dollar stands out as the only major loser.