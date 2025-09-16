Examining US bonds and the yield curve before the FOMC decision

Tomorrow, and as-usual for every FOMC meeting, the Federal Reserve will decide whether or not to change its Main policy rate, the Fed Funds, currently locked between 4.25% to 4.50% (Effective Fed Funds is at 4.33%, but that's a technicity).

You will usually see the higher bound of that range represented, which is why you usually hear the "4.50%" rate from US President Trump and media – We will use this rate for the article.

You can read more on the Federal Funds rate directly from the FED website right here.

The FOMC is closely watched due to all banks (Central Banks and all others), traders, investors using this rate as the main US Dollar financing rate.

As the Reserve currency, the US Dollar and its supply will have a great influence on global yields, demand and prices.