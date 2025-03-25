OANDA Group
S&P 500 Q1 performance, inflation data from US, UK & Tokyo are the key focuses for this week

By  Kelvin Wong

25 March 2025 at 08:10 UTC

The performance of the US stock indices is likely to be closely monitored this week as we head into the last trading week of Q1 2025. As of last Friday, 21 March, S&P 500's Q1-to-date performance stood at -3.6%, if it continues to decline, it will record its first quarterly negative performance since July 2023.

US PCE, UK, and Tokyo inflation data are also on the radar this week as traders will access their respective prints to have a better gauge of their effect on future monetary policy stances of the Fed, BoE, and especially BoJ as it is the sole major central bank that is on a path of gradually raising interest rates in Japan.

About the Author

Kelvin Wong

Senior Market Analyst

Based in Singapore, Kelvin Wong is a well-established senior global macro strategist with over 15 years of experience trading and providing market research on foreign exchange, stock markets, and commodities.

Passionate about connecting the dots in the financial markets and sharing perspectives around trading and investment, Kelvin Wong is an expert in using a unique combination of fundamental and technical analyses, specializing in Elliott Wave and fund flow positioning, to pinpoint key reversal levels in the financial markets.

In addition, over the last ten years, Kelvin has conducted numerous market outlook and trading-related seminars, as well as technical analysis training courses, for thousands of retail traders.