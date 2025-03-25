S&P 500 Q1 performance, inflation data from US, UK & Tokyo are the key focuses for this week

The performance of the US stock indices is likely to be closely monitored this week as we head into the last trading week of Q1 2025. As of last Friday, 21 March, S&P 500's Q1-to-date performance stood at -3.6%, if it continues to decline, it will record its first quarterly negative performance since July 2023.
US PCE, UK, and Tokyo inflation data are also on the radar this week as traders will access their respective prints to have a better gauge of their effect on future monetary policy stances of the Fed, BoE, and especially BoJ as it is the sole major central bank that is on a path of gradually raising interest rates in Japan.
