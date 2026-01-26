Rumored BoJ intervention, latest on precious metals & week ahead

Market Insights Podcast (26/01/2026):
In today's episode, we join OANDA Senior Market Analyst Kelvin Wong and podcast host Jonny Hart in discussing the latest in FX news, including a rumoured Bank of Japan intervention to prop up yen pricing and a fall in USD value. Otherwise, we also discuss precious metal markets and how a further risk premium is being priced in owing to geopolitical tensions.
