Markets welcome Japan trade deal, Google/Tesla earnings, BoE chief pushes back

By  Kenneth Fisher

24 July 2025 at 08:25 UTC

Join OANDA Market Analyst Kenny Fisher, Nick Syiek (TraderNick) and podcast host Jonny Hart as they review the latest market news and moves. MarketPulse provides up-to-the-minute analysis on forex, commodities and indices from around the world. MarketPulse is an award-winning news site that delivers round-the-clock commentary on a wide range of asset classes, as well as in-depth insights into the major economic trends and events that impact the markets.

