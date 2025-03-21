The Bank of England and the Federal Reserve both maintained rates on Thursday. The BoE noted that inflation was on the rise and expressed concern about global trading uncertainty. The Fed signalled it still planned to cut rates twice this year. US stock markets reacted positively and posted sharp gains following the Fed's rate announcement.
