Bank of England, Federal Reserve keep rates on hold, US stock market surges

By  Kenneth Fisher

21 March 2025 at 11:33 UTC

The Bank of England and the Federal Reserve both maintained rates on Thursday. The BoE noted that inflation was on the rise and expressed concern about global trading uncertainty. The Fed signalled it still planned to cut rates twice this year. US stock markets reacted positively and posted sharp gains following the Fed's rate announcement.

About the Author

Kenneth Fisher

Market Analyst

A highly experienced financial market analyst with a focus on fundamental analysis, Kenneth Fisher’s daily commentary covers a broad range of markets including forex, equities and commodities.

His work has been published in several major online financial publications including Investing.com, Seeking Alpha and FXStreet.

Based in Israel, Kenny has been a MarketPulse contributor since 2012.