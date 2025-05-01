Yen slides as BoJ cuts growth forecast

The Japanese yen continues to lose ground and is sharply lower on Thursday. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 144.36, up 0.92% on the day. Earlier, the yen weakened to 144.74, its weakest level since April 10.

BoJ stays pat, pessimistic about tariffs

There were no surprises from the Bank of Japan, which maintained its key interest rate at 0.5% in a unanimous vote. The BoJ has signaled that it plans to continue hiking rates and normalize policy, but the turmoil caused by US President Trump's tariff policy may delay the next rate increase until after the summer.

The BoJ board cut its growth and inflation forecasts in its quarterly outlook report. The growth forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026 was slashed to 0.5% from 1.1% in January and inflation is not expected to remain sustainable at 2% until the second half of 2026, a year later than in the January forecast.

The forecast noted that US tariffs would dampen Japan's economy by weighing on global trade and consumer and businesses confidence would be impacted due to the "heightened uncertainties" over the tariffs.

US GDP takes a tumble

The markets expected a soft GDP release for Q1 but the 0.3% q/q decline was well below the market estimate of 0.2%. This followed a strong 2.4% gain in the fourth quarter of 2024. The surprise decline was driven by Trump's tariffs, as imports surged ahead of the tariffs taking effect and consumer spending declined.

The weak GDP figure raised the probability of further rate cuts and the markets are looking for up to four rate cuts before the end of the year. The Fed is in a wait-and-see mode, with little chance of a cut in May, but further economic deterioration could force the Fed to cut in June.