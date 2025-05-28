What to take from the May 2025 FOMC Minutes

Powell laid out in his post-meeting press conference and what has already been echoed in recent speeches by other Fed officials. Persistent uncertainty around trade policy, risks to both sides of the Fed’s dual mandate (employment and inflation), and the ongoing debate about which side presents the greater medium-term risk are keeping the FOMC in wait-and-see mode.

So far, nothing in the incoming data through early May appears to have shifted the Fed’s stance or prompted a lean toward any specific policy path. Participants agreed that with growth and the labor market remaining solid, and policy already moderately restrictive, the Fed is well positioned to stay patient. The minutes note that heightened uncertainty warrants a cautious approach until the full economic effects of recent government policy changes become clearer.