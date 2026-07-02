Referenced assets
The June employment report highlighted a widening divergence between payroll growth and household employment metrics. While the establishment survey pointed to a cooled hiring landscape, wage growth remained steady, and the underemployment rate improved slightly.
|Metric
|Consensus forecast
|Actual
|Prior month actual
|Change in non-farm payrolls
|113k
|57k
|129k (revised)
|Unemployment rate
|4.3%
|4.2%
|4.3%
|Average hourly earnings (MoM)
|0.3%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Average hourly earnings (YoY)
|3.5%
|3.5%
|3.4%
|Labor force participation rate
|61.8%
|61.5%
|61.8%
Analysis of deviations
The primary driver behind the headline payroll miss was a steep contraction in the leisure and hospitality sector, which shed 61,000 jobs during the month. Minor losses were also recorded in information (-9,000) and trade, transportation, and utilities (-4,000). On the positive side, education and health services led gains with 69,000 additions, followed by professional and business services with 36,000 and construction with 11,000. Manufacturing added a modest 3,000 jobs, matching expectations.
While the payroll figure disappointed, the fall in the headline unemployment rate to 4.2% was supported by a drop in the underemployment rate from 8.1% to 7.9%. However, this decline occurred alongside a drop in the labor force participation rate to 61.5%, down from 61.8% previously, suggesting that some workers may have exited the labor force, dampening the labor supply pool.
Comparison with alternative labor metrics
The downshift in official payrolls contrasts with the ADP private payrolls data released a day earlier, which reported a more robust private sector addition of 98,000 jobs. Within ADP’s metrics, services accounted for 96,000 positions while goods-producing sectors added 2,000. Historically, short-term discrepancies between ADP and BLS prints are common. Still, both reports point to a general deceleration in aggregate labor demand relative to the prior year’s trends.
Meanwhile, the latest JOLTS job openings report for May showed total vacancies at 7.594 million, continuing a gradual multi-month consolidation pattern. Leading sectors for openings included education and health services (1.539 million) and professional and business services (1.485 million), aligning with the areas showing relative resilience in the June establishment payroll survey.
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Macroeconomic and Federal Reserve implications
This mixed report introduces complexity for the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy path. The sharp slowdown in headline payroll additions and the substantial negative revisions to prior months imply that restrictive monetary policy is successfully cooling labor demand. Conversely, the reduction in the unemployment rate and steady wage pressures—with average hourly earnings expanding at 3.5% annually—suggest that the labor market is not in freefall.
As a result, the data may strengthen the case for the Federal Reserve to consider a more accommodative stance or accelerate discussions around interest rate cuts later this year to preserve economic momentum, provided that core inflation figures continue to align with their long-term objectives.
CME Fedwatch tool
CME Fedwatch tool - FOMC meeting probabilities Source: https://www.cmegroup.com/markets/interest-rates/cme-fedwatch-tool.html Past performance is not indicative of future results
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are reflecting heavily anchored expectations for the immediate future, with an 82.4% probability that the target interest rate will remain in the 350–375 basis point range at the July 29, 2026, meeting. Looking ahead to the September 16, 202,6 session, market sentiment is closely divided: the probability of rates remaining at 350–375 bps stands at 46.2%, while the likelihood of a shift to the 375–400 bps range is priced slightly less at 46.0%. This near-even split highlights how the mixed signals within today’s data—softer hiring versus tight household metrics—have left traders balancing the prospects of future policy accommodation against structural labor resilience.
EUR/USD daily chart technical analysis
EUR/USD daily chart - Source: tradingview.com - Past performance is not indicative of future results
- In the January–February period, a clear inverted Head and Shoulders reversal pattern emerged, featuring a left shoulder, a higher peak forming the head, and a lower peak for the right shoulder. A downward-sloping red trendline defined the neckline. Once the price broke below this neckline and the dotted support line, aligned with the “Gap - War start” annotation, it triggered a significant bearish move down toward the major support floor near 1.1300 in March.
- The upper resistance (purple line) connects the major multi-month peaks, while the lower support (purple line) connects the major multi-month lows, serving as a massive psychological and technical floor. Because these two lines are diverging—with the top sloping up slightly and the bottom sloping flat to down—the macro structure resembles a large broadening formation, which typically indicates high volatility and uncertainty.
- Stochastic Oscillator (14, 1, 3): After hitting deeply oversold territory (below 20) in late June, the Stochastic lines have crossed over and are pointing sharply upward (currently at 39.63 / 30.11). This indicates short-term bullish momentum.
- The RSI is sitting at 43.44, recovering from near-oversold territory. Notably, there is a mild bullish divergence here: while the price action made a lower low in late June than in mid-June, the RSI made a higher low (indicated by the small teal line at the bottom), suggesting that selling pressure was exhausted.
Summary Outlook
The EUR/USD is attempting a relief rally off a major multi-month support floor.
- Bullish Scenario: If the current momentum can push the price past the weekly Pivot ( 1.14704) and break above the descending red resistance line, it could trigger a short squeeze up toward R1 (1.16162).
- Bearish Scenario: If the pair fails to clear the $1.14700 region, it will likely rotate back down to retest the crucial support zone between $1.1315 and $1.1276.
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