The primary driver behind the headline payroll miss was a steep contraction in the leisure and hospitality sector, which shed 61,000 jobs during the month. Minor losses were also recorded in information (-9,000) and trade, transportation, and utilities (-4,000). On the positive side, education and health services led gains with 69,000 additions, followed by professional and business services with 36,000 and construction with 11,000. Manufacturing added a modest 3,000 jobs, matching expectations.

While the payroll figure disappointed, the fall in the headline unemployment rate to 4.2% was supported by a drop in the underemployment rate from 8.1% to 7.9%. However, this decline occurred alongside a drop in the labor force participation rate to 61.5%, down from 61.8% previously, suggesting that some workers may have exited the labor force, dampening the labor supply pool.