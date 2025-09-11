US inflation higher than expected, Pound eyes UK GDP

The US economy is showing signs of cooling, especially the labor market. Nonfarm payrolls fell to just 22 thousand and annual revisions for the year prior to March 2025 were revised downwards by a massive 911 thousand, much more than expected. The weak nonfarm payrolls report has raised the odds of a half-point cut to 10%, with a 90% chance of a quarter-point reduction.

UK GDP expected to slip

UK GDP for July is expected to ease to 0% m/m, following a 0.4% gain in June. The previous two readings came in at -0.1%, pointing to a bumpy recovery for the UK economy. GDP is expected to tick lower to 0.2% for the three months to July, down from 0.3% in the previous release.

With the BoE expecting inflation to hit 4% in September, it will be difficult for the Bank to lower rates, as inflation could rise even higher as a result. Governor Bailey told a parliamentary committee last week that he was doubtful about further rate cuts before the end of the year.