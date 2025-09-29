US Home Sales explode ! Monday news recap for US markets and economy

The Pending Home Sales data just got released with a 4% increase (!!) vs a 0.4% expectation – This might just reduce odds for cuts even more. A story to follow.

Over the weekend, nothing crazy emerged except for some new Trump tariffs on movies and some rumours of a US Government shutdown.

As per usual, this isn't leading to any sign of profit taking in Equities as the Nasdaq tries to catch up to its previous ATH (24,816).