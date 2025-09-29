US Home Sales explode ! Monday news recap for US markets and economy

The Pending Home Sales data just got released with a 4% increase (!!) vs a 0.4% expectation – This might just reduce odds for cuts even more. A story to follow.
Over the weekend, nothing crazy emerged except for some new Trump tariffs on movies and some rumours of a US Government shutdown.
As per usual, this isn't leading to any sign of profit taking in Equities as the Nasdaq tries to catch up to its previous ATH (24,816).
US Indices Daily Charts, September 29, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Gold actually still loves this as it is on another sublime session, currently up 1.70% and marked another all-time high at $3,831 just a few hours ago.
The US dollar is the one asset that's getting hurt the most from these rumours, with the DXY barely hanging around the 98.00 handle.
We got some FED speak just before with Waller this morning on payments and the future of global finance (interesting but nothing much on the economic outlook) and Cleveland's Hammack showing some concerns on the path of Inflation but also takes part in the one time inflation-boosts from tariffs talks.
