UK Services PMI improves, pound continues losing streak

The British pound is down for a fourth straight day and has dropped 0.9% this week. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3432, down 0.16% on the day.

The UK was scheduled to release July retail sales on Friday, with a market estimate of 0.4%, but that has been delayed until September 5.

UK PMIs: services accelerates, manufacturing weakens

UK PMIs were a mixed bag in August. The Services PMI improved to 53.6, up from 51.8 in July and above the market estimate of 51.8. Business activity rose for a fourth straight month and hit its fastest pace in a year. There was an increase in new orders and business confidence rose on expectations that consumer demand will improve.

The manufacturing sector continues to struggle and the contraction worsened in August. The PMI fell to 47.3 in August from 48.0 in July. New orders decreased and employment losses deepened as the uncertainty over US tariffs has resulted in subdued global demand. The silver lining was that manufacturers' optimism improved.