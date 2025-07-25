The British pound has posted losses for a second straight day. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3446, down 0.43% on the day.

UK retail sales posts 0.9% gain

The UK wrapped up the week with the June retail sales report. The gain of 0.9% m/m was a strong rebound from the 2.8% drop in May but missed the market estimate of 1.2%. The driver of the positive release was an increase in food and motor fuel. Yearly, retail sales rose 1.7% following a 1.1% decline in May and just shy of the market estimate of 1.8%. Retail sales recorded growth across all main sectors, boosted by the unseasonably June weather.

Will BoE lower rates in August?

The Bank of England finds itself between a rock and a hard place ahead of the August meeting. The labor market is showing cracks, which supports the case for a rate cut, but inflation has been moving higher and lowering rates could boost inflation even further. In June, inflation was hotter than expected. Headline CPI rose to 3.6% from 3.4%, and core CPI climbed to 3.7% from 3.5%.